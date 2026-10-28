Sandoz Aktie
WKN DE: SANDOZ / ISIN: CH1243598427
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28.10.2026 07:00:05
Sandoz reports strong biosimilar-sales momentum; narrowed full-year net-sales range and upgrade to margin guidance
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Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 28 October 2026 – Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today presents its net-sales performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.
“At our recent Capital Markets Day, we unveiled our Bio100 ambition and set out a clear roadmap to maximise the significant opportunity in biosimilars. We aim to build a portfolio of more than 100 biosimilars by 2040, supported by our differentiated development and manufacturing network, an unprecedented wave of upcoming loss-of-exclusivity opportunities, and an increasingly supportive regulatory environment. With these advantages, we are well positioned to create sustainable shareholder value and expand access for patients around the world.”
FULL-YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE
Stronger volume demand in the third quarter resulted in short-term biosimilar-supply constraints in Europe and International. Sandoz has recently increased its market share in Europe further6, including a significant expansion in biosimilars, but it has faced more-challenging temporary market conditions in the quarter in Germany than anticipated. These factors have led the Company to update its 2026 net-sales guidance. Net sales are now expected to grow by 5-6% at CC (previous guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth at CC). The benefits of an increasingly favourable net-sales mix and stronger operational performance are reflected in today’s upgraded core-EBITDA margin guidance. The margin is now expected to reach 23.0-23.5% in 2026 compared with the previous guidance of a year-on-year expansion of around 100 basis points
The performance of the business this year has driven an improved expectation for core earnings per share in 2026. The updated guidance does not impact the Company’s prior outlook to 2028 or the recently announced outlook to 2030. This guidance excludes any impacts of unforeseen events or unconfirmed developments, including the potential imposition of new tariffs emanating from the US government.
No material contribution from the launch of generic semaglutide is expected this year. Overall pricing is expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2026.
CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today at 9:30 CET. Details can be found here, with the accompanying presentation here.
NOTES
The performance shown in this announcement covers the three-month period ended 30 September 2026 (Q3, or Q3 2026) and the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 (9M, or 9M 2026), compared with the three-month period ended 30 September 2025 (Q3 2025) and the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 (9M 2025), respectively. In this announcement, ‘the Company’ refers to Sandoz Group AG. Over one billion patients were reached by Sandoz in 2025, including an estimated 0.2 billion patients reached through API sales.
CALENDAR
Sandoz will host an analyst and investor site visit in Slovenia on 9-10 November 2026; attendance is by invitation only. The Company intends to publish its full-year 2026 results on 17 February 2027.
DISCLAIMER
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.
CONTACTS
Q3
Biosimilars overview
Net sales of biosimilars were USD 1.0 billion in the quarter, reflecting growth of 17% at CC and representing 34% of total net sales (Q3 2025: 31%).
The European biosimilar performance benefitted from the Q4 2025 launches of Afqlir® (aflibercept) and Wyost® & Jubbonti® (denosumab), as well as a strong performance from Zessly® (infliximab), partly offset by the adverse effects of near-term supply constraints and stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany. International biosimilar net-sales growth was underpinned by the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva® (ustekinumab), as well as strong contributions from Rixathon® (rituximab) and Hyrimoz® (adalimumab).
Net sales of generics in Q3 were USD 1.9 billion, reflecting stable growth at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, generics net sales increased by 2% at CC. The performance was also impacted by stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany, as well as active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity in the International region. Encouraging growth in North America generics net sales reflected several successful launches.
9M
Biosimilars overview
Net sales of biosimilars were USD 2.9 billion in the year to date, reflecting growth of 19% at CC and representing 33% of total net sales (9M 2025: 29%).
The European biosimilar performance benefitted from the launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti, as well as strong results from Hyrimoz, Erelzi® (etanercept), Binocrit® (epoetin alfa) and Zessly® (infliximab). Strong North America biosimilar net-sales growth reflected the US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti in June 2025 and the performance of Hyrimoz, while double-digit International biosimilar net-sales growth was driven by Rixathon, as well as launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva.
Net sales of generics were USD 5.8 billion in the first nine months, reflecting a decline of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, generics net sales were stable at CC. The result partly reflected the adverse effects of unfavourable seasonal effects on sales of antibiotics and over-the-counter cold & cough medicines in Europe earlier in the year. Generics represented 67% of 9M 2026 net sales (9M 2025: 71%).
Encouraging growth in North America generics net sales reflected several successful launches. This was partly offset by the effects of active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity in the International region.
Net sales in Europe in the quarter were USD 1.5 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. There was no material anti-infective B2B impact on the Europe performance. Biosimilars delivered solid results, supported by the recent launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti and strong contributions from Zessly. Growth was partly offset by the impact of near-term biosimilar supply constraints and stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany.
International overview
Net sales in International in the quarter were USD 0.7 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, International net sales increased by 5% at CC. The biosimilars result benefitted from the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva, as well as the strong performances of Rixathon and Hyrimoz. Generics net sales grew at CC but were impacted by active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity.
North America overview
Net sales in North America in the quarter were USD 0.8 billion, representing growth of 20% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, North America net sales increased by 21% at CC. Excellent biosimilar growth was primarily driven by the June 2025 US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti. Generics net-sales growth was a result of several recent launches, partly offset by competitive pressures on paclitaxel.
9M
Net sales in Europe in 9M 2026 were USD 4.6 billion, reflecting growth of 2% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, Europe net sales increased by 3% at CC, with strong growth in biosimilars at CC. The generics business was impacted by unfavourable seasonal effects on the sale of antibiotics and over-the-counter cold & cough medicines earlier in the year. The biosimilars performance benefitted from the recent launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti, as well as strong results from Hyrimoz, Erelzi, Binocrit and Zessly, partly offset by near-term supply constraints and the impact of market dynamics in Germany.
International overview
Net sales in International in the year to date were USD 2.0 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, International net sales increased by 2% at CC. Biosimilars delivered double-digit growth, driven by Rixathon and the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva. Generics net sales were impacted by active portfolio rationalisation, divestment activity and unfavourable market dynamics in Brazil and Japan.
North America overview
Net sales in North America in 9M 2026 were USD 2.1 billion, representing growth of 17% at CC. Excellent biosimilar growth at CC was primarily driven by the June 2025 US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and the strong performance of Hyrimoz. Generics net-sales growth at CC was a result of several recent launches, partly offset by competitive pressures on paclitaxel.
SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
BY REGION
1 Constant currencies.
2 Non-IFRS measures are defined in the ‘Supplementary financial information’ section of the Half-Year Report 2026. For Q3 and 9M 2026, all growth at CC is the same as the comparable growth rate (CGR).
3As part of its vertically integrated penicillin production, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on a business-to-business (B2B) basis. The imposition of tariffs by the US government in 2025 led to reduced exports from China to the US, prompting Chinese suppliers to significantly lower global prices for key penicillin APIs, including 6-Aminopenicillanic acid (6-APA), the foundational compound for all penicillin. This price decline coincided with increased global supply. Penicillin API represented a significant portion of anti-infective B2B net sales in FY 2025.
4 Including the impact of GLP-1.
5 Reflects agreement with Samsung Bioepis, including potential programmes.
6 Source: IQVIA MIDAS Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2423270
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423270 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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