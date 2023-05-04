|
04.05.2023 08:31:50
Sandoz Signs Distribution Deal With Adalvo For Exclusive Sandoz Rights For 6 Products In US
(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division engaged in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, on Thursday announced that it has signed a distribution and collaboration agreement with Adalvo for exclusive Sandoz rights to commercialize six products in the U.S.
The products span key therapeutic areas, including antifungal/antibiotic, oncology and pulmonary. Four out of the six products are anticipated to be first-to-market.
These products, slated for near- to mid-term launches beginning in 2024, have a total addressable market size of approximately $3 billion.
The collaboration is expected to further advance the Sandoz product pipeline in the key U.S. generics market.
The antibiotic products would also underpin the Sandoz strategy of combatting the global spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by driving responsible access to a broad range of appropriate treatments.
Shares of Novartis closed Wednesday's trading at $104.45, up 0.91 or 0.88 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.23
|Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Starker Jahresauftakt sorgt bei Novartis für größeren Optimismus (Dow Jones)
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Novartis präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.03.23
|Novartis-Aktie schließt im Plus: Studie zu Brustkrebs-Medikament mit Erfolgen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.23
|Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis ernennt neuen Sandoz-Chairman - trotz geplanter Ausgliederung (Dow Jones)
|
31.01.23
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.12.22
|Novartis-Aktie zieht an: US-Kartellverfahren gegen Millionen-Zahlung beigelegt (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|94,60
|0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.