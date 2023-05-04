Sandoz Signs Distribution Deal With Adalvo For Exclusive Sandoz Rights For 6 Products In US

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division engaged in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, on Thursday announced that it has signed a distribution and collaboration agreement with Adalvo for exclusive Sandoz rights to commercialize six products in the U.S.

The products span key therapeutic areas, including antifungal/antibiotic, oncology and pulmonary. Four out of the six products are anticipated to be first-to-market.

These products, slated for near- to mid-term launches beginning in 2024, have a total addressable market size of approximately $3 billion.

The collaboration is expected to further advance the Sandoz product pipeline in the key U.S. generics market.

The antibiotic products would also underpin the Sandoz strategy of combatting the global spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by driving responsible access to a broad range of appropriate treatments.

Shares of Novartis closed Wednesday's trading at $104.45, up 0.91 or 0.88 percent from the previous close.