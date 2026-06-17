Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Sandoz steps up in-house biosimilar capabilities, opening state-of-the-art development centre to capture ‘golden decade’ opportunity



17.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



MEDIA RELEASE

Marking 20 years since launch of world’s first biosimilar, Sandoz opens new biosimilar development centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia Fully digitally integrated USD 99 million facility, covering about 10,000 m² and employing more than 200 scientists, represents major increase in Sandoz in-house development capabilities Largest biosimilar development hub, leveraging advanced scientific and technological capabilities to support growth in upcoming ‘golden decade’ of ~USD 320 billion in biologic patent expiries Basel, 17 June 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today inaugurates a new biosimilar development centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to strengthen and expand its in-house biosimilar capabilities.



Gilbert Ghostine, Sandoz Chairman, says: “As we mark 20 years since the world’s first biosimilar, we are proud of the pioneering role Sandoz has played in expanding patient access to therapies that treat complex conditions. Today, with the opening of our new biosimilar development centre, we are investing in the future, harnessing science and capabilities to bring high-quality biosimilars to patients faster and more affordably, while supporting the sustainability of healthcare systems.”



The fully digitally integrated USD 99 million facility covers about 10,000 m² and employs more than 200 scientists. It supports end-to-end drug substance and drug product development, backed by advanced analytics and data science. The new centre is fully integrated into the development network, including bioanalytical and bioassay laboratories in Holzkirchen, Germany and device development in Cambridge, UK.



Richard Saynor, Sandoz CEO, says: “This new state-of-the-art biosimilar development centre in Ljubljana represents a major step up in our internal biosimilar development capabilities and is now a central pillar of our in-house biosimilar development and manufacturing network. It will accelerate our leading biosimilar pipeline and, together with our manufacturing investments, help move biosimilars efficiently into production, supporting our ‘golden decade’ of more affordable healthcare, with approximately USD 320 billion in biologic patent expiries expected over the next decade.”



The newly opened centre is the first of three major investment projects, forming part of Sandoz total investment of more than USD 1.1 billion in Slovenia, creating an end-to-end in-house biosimilar development and manufacturing hub in Europe.



It complements new facilities in Lendava for drug substance production and in Brnik for sterile production and packaging, as well as the recent acquisition of a new biosimilar site in Toulouse, France.



Sandoz is the global leader in biosimilars, with 13 medicines on the market and up to 32 in development across key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, neurology, ophthalmology and endocrinology.



Pictures: Images of the event will be available later this afternoon and can be accessed via this link: https://www.sandoz.com/sandoz-steps-house-biosimilar-capabilities-opening-state-art-development-centre-capture-golden



DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 79 279 0285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061

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