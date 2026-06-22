Sandoz Aktie

Sandoz für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SANDOZ / ISIN: CH1243598427

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.06.2026 07:00:03

Sandoz to host capital markets day: maximising Sandoz value in its golden decade for biosimilars

Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Conference
Sandoz to host capital markets day: maximising Sandoz value in its golden decade for biosimilars

22.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE
 

Basel, 22 June 2026Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, will host its 2026 capital markets day for investors and analysts:

  • Tuesday, 8 September
  • 13:30-17:00 UK time
  • London Stock Exchange
  • In-person and live webcast

The formal part of the event, webcast live, will begin at 13:30. In-person attendance will be by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations will be distributed in due course. Details of how to access the live webcast are available here.

In addition, Sandoz plans to host an investor and analyst site visit in Slovenia from 9-10 November, providing further insight into the Company’s new biosimilars development and supply-chain hub. Attendance will be by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations will be distributed in due course. The event will not be webcasted.

DISCLAIMER
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.  

CONTACTS

Global Media Relations contacts

Investor Relations contacts

Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com

Investor.Relations@sandoz.com

Alexis Kalomparis

+41 79 279 0285

Craig Marks

+44 7818 942 383

Chris Lewis

+49 174 244 9501

Tamara Hackl

+41 79 790 5217

Gregor Rodehueser

+49 170 574 3200

Silvia Siegfried

+41 79 795 9061

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sandoz Group AG
Centralbahnstrasse 4
4051 Basel
Switzerland
Internet: www.sandoz.com
ISIN: CH1243598427
Valor: 124359842
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2350110

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350110  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sandoz

mehr Nachrichten