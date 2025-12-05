Sandvik AB Aktie
WKN: 865956 / ISIN: SE0000667891
|
05.12.2025 21:52:00
Sandvik breaks ground on new $61M plant in Ontario
Sandvik announced Friday the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art facility at in Greater Sudbury, marking a significant investment in the future of its Canadian operations. Sandvik is investing C$85 million ($61m) in the project, supported by up to C$4 million ($2.9m) in provincial grant funding through the Invest Ontario Fund, subject to execution of a definitive agreement. The investment, Sandvik said, is designed to stimulate economic growth, strengthen industrial capabilities across the province, and support the creation of 61 new jobs. Situated on 115 acres, the site will feature a 135,000-square-foot facility and will support up to 400 employees once operational. The new facility will replace Sandvik’s location in Lively, which has operated for more than 40 years. The new facility has been designed to meet increasing customer demand for equipment maintenance, electrification capabilities, efficient service turnaround, and capacity for long-term growth. The investment will deliver double the existing workshop capacity and incorporate modern workshop areas, expanded office space, welding facilities, a paint booth, BEV-dedicated infrastructure, and a technology-focused simulator area for equipment operators and maintenance training purposes. The design prioritizes circularity, waste reduction, energy efficiency, and efforts to minimize environmental impact, the company said. “This new facility marks an important step forward in how we support our people and customers across Canada. We are building a modern, collaborative and future-ready work environment that reflects the rapid changes taking place in today’s mining industry,” Peter Corcoran, Sandvik’s VP sales said in a statement. “With expanded capabilities, enhanced infrastructure, and a strong focus on our core products, which align with Canada’s priorities around electrification and sustainability, this investment strengthens our ability to remain a trusted partner for our customers for many years to come.” “As one of the most diversified manufacturing sectors in North America, Ontario continues to drive advancements that strengthen productivity and competitiveness across our critical industries,” Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Fedeli said. Construction is expected to begin in December, with the new facility scheduled to officially open in Q3 2027.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sandvik ABmehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.25
|Ausblick: Sandvik AB veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sandvik AB präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Ausblick: Sandvik AB stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sandvik AB stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sandvik ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sandvik AB (B) (spons. ADRs)
|30,94
|0,06%
|Sandvik AB
|26,45
|-0,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.