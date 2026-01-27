Sandvik Q4 Earnings Slip; Proposes Higher Dividend

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF, SDVKY, SAND.ST), a Swedish engineering group, on Tuesday reported net income declined despite higher revenue in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and proposed a higher dividend for 2025.

For the fourth quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased 2 percent to SEK 4.20 billion from SEK 4.30 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share SEK 3.35 versus SEK 3.42 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 3.38 versus SEK 3.25 last year.

On average, six analysts had expected the company to report SEK 3.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 1 percent to SEK 6.37 billion from SEK 6.29 billion in the previous year.

Operating profit increased to SEK 5.89 billion from SEK 5.75 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to SEK 32.46 billion from SEK 32.15 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board has proposed a dividend of SEK 6 per share for 2025, up from SEK 5.75 a year earlier.

The proposed dividend corresponds to a total payout of SEK 7.53 billion, compared with SEK 7.21 billion in the previous year.

The proposed record date for the dividend is April 30. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 6.

On Monday, Sandvik closed trading 1.77% higher at SEK 339 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.