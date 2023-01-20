|
Sandvik Q4 Profit Down
(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK), a Swedish engineering company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the fourth quarter declined to 3.44 billion Swedish kronor or 2.75 kronor per share from 3.86 billion kronor or 3.07 kronor per share in the same quarter last year.
Profit from continuing operations was 3.435 billion kronor compared to 3.436 billion kronor in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share, excluding surplus values, amounted to 3.50 kronor compared to 2.91 kronor in the prior year.
Total revenues for the quarter rose to 31.09 billion kronor from last year's 25.31 billion kronor. At fixed exchange rates, growth was 11%, of which organic 5%.
The company said its board proposed a dividend of 5.00 kronor per share compared to 4.75 kronor per share paid last year. The proposed record date to receive dividends is May 2, 2023. Assuming the General Meeting accepts the dividend proposal, the date to receive dividends is May 5, 2023.
