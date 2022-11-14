|
14.11.2022 09:49:07
Sandvik To Acquire Polymathian Industrial Mathematics - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) has agreed to acquire Polymathian Industrial Mathematics, a provider of advanced mine optimization software and services. Polymathian's solutions for automated decision-making and process optimization complements the offering of Deswik, the company which Sandvik acquired in April, 2022. Polymathian is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
"With the acquisition of Polymathian we continue to broaden our offering to enhance productivity in our mining customers' value chain. Polymathian's automated decision-making and process optimization, together with Deswik's software tools for planning and managing production, represent a unique combination in the market," said Stefan Widing, CEO.
Sandvik said the acquisition will enable it to further accelerate the development of end-to-end optimization, Battery Electric Vehicle and AutoMine offerings. The company noted that the impact on its earnings per share, excluding PPA, will be accretive.
