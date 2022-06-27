|
27.06.2022 10:02:27
Sandvik To Buy Portugal's PCD Tools Maker Frezite For Undisclosed Terms; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKY.PK), a Swedish engineering company, Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Portugal-based Frezigest, SGPS, or Frezite. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sandvik shares were gaining around 5 percent in the early morning trading in Sweden.
The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
The company noted that the acquision's impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be limited, yet slightly positive.
Frezite's offering primarily consists of made-to-order polycrystalline diamond or PCD tools for metal and wood applications. The company, which has around 450 employees, generated revenues of around 450 million Swedish kronor in 2021, and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit organic growth rate in the medium term.
Following the acquisition, Frezite will be reported within Walter, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Frezite's EBITA margin is slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
In Sweden, Sandvik shares were trading at 175.70 kronor, up 4.9 percent.
