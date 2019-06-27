|
27.06.2019 13:06:00
Sandvik Utilizes Strong Balance Sheet for Debt Reduction
STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second quarter, Sandvik has utilized its strong cash position for redemption of US private placement notes and a bilateral loan, to the total amount of 5,100 million SEK. The net cost related to the redemption amounts to -200 million SEK. Consequently, the finance net in the second quarter 2019 will amount to approximately -450 million SEK.
For the full year 2019 the finance net is estimated to about 1 billion SEK, in line with previous guidance, as the quarterly interest net will be lower as from the third quarter 2019, due to the lower debt level.
Additional details will be released in conjunction with the second quarter report at 11.30 CET on 17 July 2019.
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact:
Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, Phone: +46-70-577-0549.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-utilizes-strong-balance-sheet-for-debt-reduction,c2851897
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2851897/1069747.pdf
Sandvik utilizes strong balance sheet for debt reduction
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-utilizes-strong-balance-sheet-for-debt-reduction-300876069.html
SOURCE Sandvik
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX etwas höher -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht im Donnerstagshandel leichte Zuschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX zeigt sich kaum verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen dominierte Zurückhaltung das Bild.