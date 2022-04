Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the company has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday May 5, 2022. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 3090098. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A replay will be available for one week following the conference call via the replay numbers for domestic and international callers: (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 3090098.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006132/en/