Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 11th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RBC Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 18th at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Access links for presentations, panels and fireside chats will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005984/en/