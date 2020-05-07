Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that it is changing its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a virtual-only format due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The previously announced date and time of the annual meeting, Monday, May 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT, has not changed. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Whether or not stockholders plan to virtually attend the annual meeting, Sangamo urges them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

The proxy card included with any proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Attending and Voting at the Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

At the time and date of the annual meeting, Sangamo stockholders of record as of March 20, 2020 (the ‘record date’) can attend and vote by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/282905939 and entering the 15-digit control number on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. The meeting password is SGMO2020. Stockholders of record can vote their shares by clicking on the ‘Cast Your Vote’ link in the meeting center.

Registering to Attend and Vote at the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

Beneficial stockholders as of the record date (i.e., shares held in ‘street name’ through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker) must register in advance to attend and vote at the annual meeting. To register, stockholders must obtain a legal proxy from the holder of record and submit proof of legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Sangamo common stock held as of the record date, along with name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy” and must be received no later than Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. PT. Stockholders will then receive a confirmation of registration with a control number by email from Computershare. At the time and date of the annual meeting, registered beneficial stockholders can attend by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/282905939 and entering the 15-digit control number received by email. The meeting password is SGMO2020. Registered beneficial owners can vote their shares by clicking on the ‘Cast Your Vote’ link in the meeting center.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

At the time and date of the annual meeting, guests can attend by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/282905939, clicking on the "I am a Guest” button and entering the information requested on the following screen.

Asking Questions

Stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners can submit questions to Sangamo’s representatives in the meeting center.

List of Stockholders of Record

At the time and date of the annual meeting, stockholders will be able to inspect a list of stockholders of record in the meeting center for any purpose germane to the annual meeting. Stockholders may also request to view a list of stockholders of record for ten days prior to the annual meeting by sending an email to investor@sangamo.com.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

