Sani Dental Group, the first COVID-19 Trust Shield accredited Dental Clinic in Mexico

Los Algodones, Baja California, Mexico, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the largest and most prestigious dental clinics in Mexico, Sani Dental Group, is the first and only dental group in the region with the COVID-19 Trust Shield Certificate from Dental Departures.

The COVID-19 Trust Shield Certificate truly demonstrates a remarkable accomplishment for Sani Dental Group, as a result of adapting their operations to ensure the highest standards possible for patients, which include several implemented guidelines that will become the new standard of care.

Mexico is the world's favorite dental tourism destination among hundreds of thousands of patients looking for top quality procedures at the best prices.

Now, Sani Dental Group, with this accreditation from such a reputable organization like Dental Departures, reaffirms their pledge for continuing to address many patient's dental needs putting their health and safety first.

About Sani Dental Group

With more than 30 years of experience, Sani Dental Group, has three clinics in two different locations. Two clinics in Los Algodones, a quiet little town completely devoted to dental tourists, and their newest clinic in the exclusive area of Playacar at the Riviera Maya.

Throughout the years, Sani Dental Group has become well known in the industry for helping patients achieve a better quality of life while having the best dental experience.

With more than 40 qualified dentists and different specialties including oral and maxillofacial surgery, implantology, periodontics, and endodontics, they're ready to provide optimal dental care.

SOURCE Sani Dental Group