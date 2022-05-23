Saniona´s Clinical Trial in Hypothalamic Obesity Published in Scientific Journal

PRESS RELEASE

May 23, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the results from the randomized controlled clinical trial of Tesomet for weight loss in patients with hypothalamic obesity has been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal European Journal of Endocrinology. The conclusion is that the results are encouraging and support the continued investigation of Tesomet for the treatment of acquired hypothalamic obesity.

Professor Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, M.D., DMSc., Department of Medical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital and Principal Investigator on the Phase 2 study stated, "Patients with hypothalamic obesity are faced with severe and debilitating overweight for which there is no approved treatments. I am highly encouraged by the study results, and I believe that Tesomet may become a valuable treatment of this rare disease, including management of the key characteristics of the disease such as: persistent hunger, loss of appetite control, uncontrollable weight gain and metabolic dysfunction. Equally important is the favorable safety and tolerability profile of Tesomet. These promising results warrant further studies and I look forward to the continued development of Tesomet as a potential first treatment to improve outcomes for patients with hypothalamic obesity”.

The article in European Journal of Endocrinology (https://doi.org/10.1530/EJE-21-0972) provides a description of the clinical trial and the obtained results.

The data was reviewed in an oral presentation on May 22th 2022 at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Milano by co-author Marianne Klose, M.D. Department of Medical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital (ECE 2022 | ESE (ese-hormones.org).

