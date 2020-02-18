Saniona announces Chief Financial Officer Thomas Feldthus will be departing the company

PRESS RELEASE

February 18, 2020

Initiated search for new, U.S.-based CFO

Thomas Feldthus will continue as CFO for an interim period until a new CFO has been recruited to ensure smooth transition & transfer of responsibilities

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biotech company focused on rare diseases of the Central Nervous System, today announces that co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Feldthus will be leaving the company.

As part of its strategic transformation Saniona has initiated the search for a new CFO, who will be based in the U.S. along with CEO Rami Levin. Thomas Feldthus, who is one of the co-founders of Saniona, will continue as CFO for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of responsibilities to the new CFO.

"We are extremely grateful to Thomas Feldthus for his role in the founding and success of Saniona, and wish him all the best for the future,” says Rami Levin, CEO of Saniona. "We have initiated the search for a new, U.S.-based CFO who can help us accelerate the focus on the U.S. market, where we intend to build up a fully-fledged organization to address key future opportunities. Saniona is rapidly advancing Tesomet towards pivotal clinical trials in the rare eating disorders Prader-Willi Syndrome and Hypothalamic Obesity and expanding our U.S. organization is a vital step towards our longer-term aim of becoming a global, commercial-stage company.”

"I am excited about the direction Saniona is taking and have therefore decided to step down from my role as CFO to allow the company to develop in accordance with the plans we have set forth and focus primarily on the US market”, says Thomas Feldthus, co-founder of Saniona.

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President and CEO, Saniona. Cell: +1-781-987-3144. email: rami.levin@saniona.com

Don DeBethizy, Chairman of the Board, Saniona. Cell: +45-215-90-774. email: whitecityconsulting@gmail.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 05:35 p.m. CET on February 18, 2020.

