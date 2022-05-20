Saniona provides update on ongoing review of tesofensine in Mexico

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the Mexican regulatory authority Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) has published on Twitter that its technical committee on new molecules (El Comité de Moléculas Nuevas) was unable to provide a favorable opinion on tesofensine following a meeting held on May 18, 2022. The statement on Twitter does not provide any details or explanation for the position taken.



As part of the ongoing review process, the tesofensine application was reviewed by a COFEPRIS technical committee on new molecules on May 18, 2022. Saniona’s partner Productos Medix, S.A de S.V, (Medix) has not received any official statement from COFEPRIS yet. Therefore, Medix is not able to comment on this statement and the possible implication for pursuing the process of seeking approval for tesofensine in Mexico.

