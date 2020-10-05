Sanitize in Style - Customized Hand Sanitizer Stations Now Allow Businesses to Create Bold and Informative Sanitizing Stations to Help Combat Pathogenic Spread

ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shows To Go Backdrops (STG – https://www.showbackdrops.com/) recently launched a new custom-printed backdrop and hand sanitizer product aimed at helping businesses remain CDC and pandemic compliant, while also helping keep the public safe from the spread of pathogens. The new Custom Graphic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Stand is a professional sanitizing station that is attractive, streamlined and functional, helping to promote individual business and organizational goals. STG is provider of made-to-order branding and advertising products used by businesses across the globe.

"Here we are, months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's still very surprising to walk into all these large national retail stores and see how makeshift and thrown-together their sanitizing stations are," said Chris Linn. "That just doesn't promote public confidence in either the station itself, or the company. And that's why we created these beautiful new sanitizing stations. We've been making premium, customized backdrops for nearly 20 years – so we know how to get your business noticed in a good way. And affordably."

Custom Graphic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Stand: Features

The stands are large, with great visibility (up to six-feet-high, in multiple widths) and are designed to get noticed with 360-degree branding, while also encouraging everyone to sanitize. The stand is portable, easily packed into a duffle bag, and can be easily set up in five minutes. Once deployed, the stands are light enough to reposition and move around as needed, but sturdy enough to handle constant use – with a sleek, professional look and a durable aluminum frame. Other features include:

Hands-Free and Mess-Free Automatic Dispenser: Large tank, easily refilled, uses any sanitizing product desired. Runs on four C batteries. Clean mist, mess-free dispersal that is easily rubbed into hands.

Large tank, easily refilled, uses any sanitizing product desired. Runs on four C batteries. Clean mist, mess-free dispersal that is easily rubbed into hands. Change Graphics or Rebrand Each Stand Any Time: Replacement covers are easy to order, and STG also offers holiday and seasonal designs.

Replacement covers are easy to order, and STG also offers holiday and seasonal designs. Convenient Ordering – No Minimums Required: Volume discounts also available for schools, malls and other businesses.

About Shows To Go Backdrops (STG)

STG is a leading source for made-to-order, custom printed, portable backdrops and large format banners and stage backdrops. STG offers a wide variety of products that help companies and organizations promote important products and goals, allowing clients around the world make big impressions since 2005. Learn more at: www.ShowBackDrops.com.

