Sanitizing Giant, Bactronix, Announces New Franchise Territory in Texas

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactronix, a disinfectant company headquartered in Pennsylvania, has secured its latest franchise in Texas this past week.

The newest franchise partners to be added to the Bactronix family of franchises are Rolando Reyna and Ricardo Rodriguez who will operate a robust territory covering Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr Counties in Texas. "We are incredibly excited for our newest franchisees," stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales with Bactronix. "This marks our 26th operating location in less than 4 months."

The company has been voted as one of the top 50 franchises in the nation by several franchise specific media outlets. "We anticipate upwards of 60 operating locations by 2021," asserted Conner. "We've seen incredible response to our franchise opportunity and can't wait to see what next year brings."

The company specializes in environmentally-safe, toxic-conscious disinfecting products and hospital-grade disinfection services. According to the company's website, a unique point for Bactronix is its Bactronizing Process, combining two procedures: BactroKill™ and BactroBlock. The first of the two, BactroKill™, is an electrostatically charged process that covers 100% of the surfaces and kills dangerous cells without harmful by-products or VOC's (volatile organic compounds). The second part of the process, BactroBlock, is designed with residual efficacy that inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold and fungi for extended periods of time.

"We've taken innovative nano-technology that kills harmful organisms and combined it with an easy-to-operate franchise system," stated Conner. "Schools, government facilities, hospitals...our franchises service them all and do so effectively." The South Texas franchise location is welcoming new clients. To learn more about sanitation services in Starr, Cameron, and Hidalgo counties in Texas visit Bactroix.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of mold removal and disinfection services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-friendly disinfection treatments to commercial and residential facilities. For more information on their franchise opportunity, visit Bactronix.com/franchise-opportunities.

Media contact:

Jos Kleynjans

Bactronix

412-375-7886

http://bactronix.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanitizing-giant-bactronix-announces-new-franchise-territory-in-texas-301098285.html

SOURCE Bactronix