Sanmina-SCI Aktie
WKN DE: A1JYVT / ISIN: US8010561020
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27.04.2026 22:05:31
Sanmina Corporation Reports Rise In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $93.64 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $64.20 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $173.92 million or $3.16 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 102.5% to $4.01 billion from $1.98 billion last year.
Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $93.64 Mln. vs. $64.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $4.01 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.55 To $ 2.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.2 B To $ 3.5 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.75 To $ 11.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.7 B To $ 14.3 B
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