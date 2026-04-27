Sanmina Corporation Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $93.64 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $64.20 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $173.92 million or $3.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 102.5% to $4.01 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.64 Mln. vs. $64.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $4.01 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.55 To $ 2.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.2 B To $ 3.5 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.75 To $ 11.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.7 B To $ 14.3 B