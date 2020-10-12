Sanna Sleep Now Available at Select Locations Throughout California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanna Brands™ (www.sannasleep.com), announced that Sanna Sleep™ - its award-winning cannabinoid and terpene-based sleep product, is now available at select locations throughout California. The company and its distributor, High Tide Distribution, are adding new retail locations rapidly, as word spreads about this unique and innovative product.

Sanna Sleep was developed by a molecular biologist and is doctor endorsed to help people ease into a deep and restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed and energized. Unlike most other sleep products, Sanna Sleep doesn't cause unwanted side effects such as morning grogginess or mental fogginess.

Most sleep products work by depressing the body's circuitry with heavy doses of drugs such as antihistamines, melatonin or THC.

Sanna Sleep is different. Its award-winning formulation includes a customized ratio of isolated cannabinoids and a proprietary blend of select terpenes that quickly trigger pleasant feelings of relaxation and sleepiness, while wearing off completely by the morning.

"Launching Sanna Sleep in California is an important step in our plan to bring the benefits of this unique product to consumers throughout the world – especially those 65% of adults who suffer from disorderly sleep," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Sanna Brands.

Sanna Sleep is now available in California at:

Universal Collective

3625 Cahuenga Blvd W

Los Angeles, CA

Sespe Creek

404 Bryant Circle, Unit C

Ojai, CA

Kannabis Works

2106 S Susan Street

Santa Ana, CA

420 Central

20 W Central Ave

Santa Ana, CA

Tioga Green

51005 Hwy 395

Lee Vining, CA

365 Recreational Cannabis

2750 Mendocino Ave

Santa Rosa, CA

The formula in Sanna Sleep contains a slight amount of THC, an active ingredient in cannabis. Accordingly, the product is currently only for sale in licensed dispensaries.

However, Sanna Sleep is precisely balanced with a low-dose blend of ingredients so that a user will never feel any psychoactive effects or "get high." Moreover, Sanna Sleep contains only pure, isolated cannabinoids, so the formula is consistent in every gelcap.

For people who have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or anyone who just wants a good night's sleep, Sanna Sleep is perfect – it's strong enough to be effective, but gentle enough to be used as often as desired.

For more information on Sanna Sleep, or to find the nearest retailer, visit: SannaSleep.com

