Sanne Group Slips To Pre-tax Loss In FY21; Sees Strong Financial Performance In FY22

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset and corporate services provider Sanne Group plc (SNN.L), which is in deal to be bought by Apex, reported Friday fiscal 2021 loss before tax of 2.2 million pounds, compared to profit of 20.5 million pounds last year.

Loss per share was 4.4 pence, compared to profit of 11.1 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 50.6 million pounds, compared to 44.9 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 26.6 pence, compared to 25.4 pence a year ago.

Turnover grew 16.5 percent to 203.7 million pounds from 174.9 million pounds last year. Turnover grew 21.1 percent at constant currency rates.

Underlying net revenue was 194.2 million pounds, up 14.4 percent.

Looking ahead, the company noted that the significant new business momentum seen in the second half of 2021 has continued in 2022 positioning it well to deliver a strong financial performance for 2022.

The acquisition of the company by Apex is now expected to complete either late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2022.