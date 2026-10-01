Sanofi & Regeneron Expand Alliance With Four Next-Gen Antibodies

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced the expansion of their global collaboration to develop and commercialize four next-generation, long-acting immunology antibodies targeting type 2 inflammation.

The collaboration includes REGN20423, a long-acting IL-13 antibody currently in Phase 1 development, as well as three preclinical programs targeting IL-4, IL-13 and IL-4 receptor alpha pathways.

Under the expanded agreement, Regeneron will receive $1 billion upfront and is eligible for up to $7 billion in additional milestone payments.

Sanofi and Regeneron will share development and commercialization costs and future profits equally for the programs.

The companies said the expanded alliance builds on their long-standing collaboration around Dupixent (dupilumab).

Sanofi and Regeneron will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday at 14:00 CET/8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the expanded collaboration.

SNY closed Thursday at $41.23, up 1.20%. In the overnight market, shares are up 0.02% at $41.24.

REGN closed trade at 1.03% at $758.27. In the after-hours trade, shares are down 1% at $750.71.