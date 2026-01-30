Sanofi Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Rezurock In EU

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY), Thursday announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorisation of Rezurock in the European Union for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.

The move comes after the company requested a re-examination of the prior negative opinion adopted by the CHMP in October 2025. Notably, the final decision from the European Commission is expected in the coming weeks.

The recommendation is based on safety and efficacy data from several clinical studies and real-world evidence, which showed clinically meaningful and durable responses with Rezurock in patients.

In the pre-market hours, SNY is trading at $46.52, up 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.