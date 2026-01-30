Banco Santander Aktie
WKN DE: A2JCUR / ISIN: US05971K5056
|
30.01.2026 13:56:05
Sanofi Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Rezurock In EU
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY), Thursday announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorisation of Rezurock in the European Union for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
The move comes after the company requested a re-examination of the prior negative opinion adopted by the CHMP in October 2025. Notably, the final decision from the European Commission is expected in the coming weeks.
The recommendation is based on safety and efficacy data from several clinical studies and real-world evidence, which showed clinically meaningful and durable responses with Rezurock in patients.
In the pre-market hours, SNY is trading at $46.52, up 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Banco Santander SA 6.8 % Perp Pfd Registered Shs Series -4-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Banco Santander SA 6.8 % Perp Pfd Registered Shs Series -4-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|39,60
|3,13%
|Sanofi S.A.
|79,33
|2,37%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.