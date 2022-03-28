Sanofi-aventis Reports Expanded Approval Of Dupixent In Canada To Include Children Aged Six To 11

(RTTNews) - Sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. announced the expanded approval of Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients aged six to 11 years with severe asthma with a type 2/eosinophilic phenotype or oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma. The approval is based on the VOYAGE phase 3 trial.

The company noted that this is the sixth indication for Dupixent in Canada, its second in asthma, and its second in children aged six to 11 years.

Dupixent is being jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron. In Canada, Dupixent is jointly commercialized by Sanofi Canada and Regeneron Canada Company.