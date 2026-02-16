Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
|
16.02.2026 08:00:44
Sanofi: Beyfortus Study Shows Benefit For Infants Beyond First RSV Season
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said a universal respiratory syncytial virus immunization program using Beyfortus or nirsevimab was associated with a statistically significant reduction in RSV-related hospitalizations in the second RSV season among infants immunized during their first season, according to a new study. The data was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
"This universal RSV immunization program with Beyfortus showed decreased RSV-related hospitalizations and outpatient illness burden during the first season, with persistent impact seen on RSV hospitalizations through the second season," said Federico Martinón-Torres, Head of Pediatrics at Santiago University Hospital in Spain, and principal investigator of the NIRSE-GAL study.
At last close, shares of Sanofi were trading at 77.62 euros.
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|12.02.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
