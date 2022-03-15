|
15.03.2022 07:41:02
Sanofi: Blackstone Life To Provide Investment To Advance Subcutaneous Dosage Form For Sarclisa
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Blackstone (BX) announced a risk-sharing collaboration under which funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences will contribute up to 300 million euros to accelerate the studies and the clinical development program for the subcutaneous formulation and delivery of the anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa, to treat patients with multiple myeloma. If successful, Blackstone Life Sciences will be eligible to receive royalties on future subcutaneous sales.
Sarclisa continues to be evaluated in multiple ongoing phase 3 trials in combination with current standard treatments across the multiple myeloma treatment continuum.
