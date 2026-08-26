Sanofi Aktie

Sanofi für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578

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26.08.2026 19:30:00

Sanofi Boasts a Dividend Yield of 5.4%, Trades Below 9x Earnings, and Just Got an FDA Win. Are Income Investors Missing a Rare Opportunity?

For income investors, there's a solid stock that pays a handsome dividend and, due to a recent decline in its share price, is trading at a bargain-basement price. I'm talking about Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), the French multinational pharmaceutical that is focused on immunology, vaccines, and rare diseases.The stock pays a $0.61 quarterly dividend, yielding about 5.4% (the annual dividend divided by the share price). That's a handsome yield by any measure. And when you factor in the impact of the company's stock buybacks, that yield rises to near 11%. And the company has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, making it a member of the European Dividend Aristocrats® (a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC).And yet, Sanofi's share price is down about 6.5% this year. Part of that is because the drugmaker canceled several major late-stage programs, raising valid investor concerns about its drug pipeline. Does that spell opportunity now for investors? Let's see.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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