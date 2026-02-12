Banco Santander Aktie

Banco Santander für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JCUR / ISIN: US05971K5056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 08:09:11

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson To Depart; Belén Garijo Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SAN.PA, SNY), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Thursday announced that the Board of Directors had decided not to renew the director mandate of Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson, with his last day set for February 17, at the close of business.

Belén Garijo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role at the end of the Group's Annual General Meeting on April 29.

The company said that the shareholders will vote on her appointment to the Board, along with a proposed amendment to the articles of association to raise the CEO age limit required for her election.

Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President, General Medicines, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer during the transition period.

Garijo previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA since 2021 and was a member of Sanofi's Executive Committee for 15 years, including as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations for Europe and Canada.

On Wednesday, Sanofi closed trading 0.44% higher at EUR 82.56 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Banco Santander SA 6.8 % Perp Pfd Registered Shs Series -4-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Banco Santander SA 6.8 % Perp Pfd Registered Shs Series -4-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 39,20 -1,01% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 78,09 -2,00% Sanofi S.A.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street tritt auf der Stelle. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen