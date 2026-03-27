Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
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27.03.2026 13:23:36
Sanofi: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Approval Of Sarclisa
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) announced the European Medicines Agencys Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Sarclisa or isatuximab subcutaneous in combination with approved standard-of-care regimens for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma across all currently approved indications for Sarclisa intravenous formulation in the EU.
The company said if approved, Sarclisa subcutaneous would be the first available anticancer treatment to be administered through an on-body injector, and the first multiple myeloma medicine available by both SC OBI and manual injection in the EU.
Sanofi shares are trading at 82.40 euros, up 1.54%.
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|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A.
|80,81
|-0,21%
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