|
04.05.2023 08:00:00
Sanofi: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 25, 2023 - AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 25, 2023
AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS
The Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Thursday May 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. (CET) at the Palais des Congrès – Grand Amphithéâtre – 2, place de la Porte Maillot – 75017 Paris.
The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting in the meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO” (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 7, 2023, bulletin n°42.
The notice of meeting (avis de convocation) will be published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO” (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on May 5, 2023.
The preparatory documents for this meeting will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.
For registered shareholders, you will receive your notice of the General Meeting directly by post or by e-mail, depending on your choice. To request additional documents, you must complete the document request form on page 71 of the notice of meeting and return it to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales - C.T.O. Assemblées Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex, no later than May 20, 2023.
For bearer shareholders, you should contact your financial intermediary.
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory documents for this meeting are available on the Company’s website: www.sanofi.com/en/investors/financial-results-and-events/general-meetings/AGM-2023.
We invite you to regularly consult the "Annual General Meetings” section of our website, which will be updated with any changes regarding the participation in the meeting.
* * *
Attachment
