NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 14:51:00

Sanofi completes acquisition of Amunix

Paris, February 8, 2022. Sanofi announced today the completion of its acquisition of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc, adding a promising pipeline of T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. The acquisition also provides access to Amunix Pro-XTEN, XPAT, and XPAC technology to deliver next generation Conditionally Activated Biologics. The technology platform is highly complementary to Sanofi’s existing R&D platforms and supports Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Sanofi-Aventis S.A. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten