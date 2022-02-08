|
08.02.2022 14:51:00
Sanofi completes acquisition of Amunix
Paris, February 8, 2022. Sanofi announced today the completion of its acquisition of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc, adding a promising pipeline of T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. The acquisition also provides access to Amunix Pro-XTEN, XPAT, and XPAC technology to deliver next generation Conditionally Activated Biologics. The technology platform is highly complementary to Sanofi’s existing R&D platforms and supports Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
