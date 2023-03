Sanofi Could Be on a Roll With a Strong Performance and Its Latest FDA Approval

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is seeing a jump in its share price following major product news on Feb. 23. The company shared that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Altuviiio for hemophilia A, an inherited blood clotting disorder. The new drug is indicated for routine preventative care and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, as well as when either child or adult patients need surgery.Sanofi also announced promising results for tolebrutinib, in a phase 2 clinical trial for multiple sclerosis, which according to the company had a significant impact on key immune mediators to reduce the worsening over time of the disease.Let's explore what else the company could have on the horizon for investors to consider.