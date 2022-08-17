Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 07:51:29

Sanofi Discontinues Studies Of Amcenestrant In Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF) said Wednesday that it has discontinued the global clinical development program of amcenestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader. The company noted that it will discontinue all other studies of amcenestrant, including in early-stage breast cancer.

The decision was based on the outcome of a prespecified interim analysis of the Phase 3 AMEERA-5 trial evaluating amcenestrant in combination with palbociclib compared with letrozole in combination with palbociclib in patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer.

According to the company, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that amcenestrant in combination with palbociclib did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial. No new safety signals were observed.

Trial participants will be transitioned to letrozole in combination with palbociclib or another appropriate standard of care therapy, as determined by their physician.

In March, Sanofi announced that the Phase 2 AMEERA-3 trial had not met the primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 41,00 0,99% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 82,94 1,42% Sanofi S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen