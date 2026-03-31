Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
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31.03.2026 07:28:06
Sanofi: European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorisation For Rezurock
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) said the European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorisation for Rezurock or belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease in adults and in children aged 12 years and older with a body weight of at least 40 kg. The conditional marketing authorisation is contingent on completion of a confirmatory, randomised, controlled study. This follows the positive opinion by the CHMP issued on 30 January 2026.
The company said the approval is based on safety and efficacy results from several clinical studies and real-world evidence. In addition to the EU, Rezurock is approved in 20 countries.
At last close, shares of Sanofi were trading at 81.90 euros, down 0.11%.
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Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A.
|81,47
|0,37%
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