Sanofi : Filing of the 2019 U.S. Form 20-F and French “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report

Filing of the 2019 U.S. Form 20-F and French "Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report







PARIS, France – March 5, 2020 - Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its "Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).







These documents are available on the company’s website:

https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-and-csr-reports .







In addition, the Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC ( www.sec.gov ) and the "Document d’Enregistrement Universel” is available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ). A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains our complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.



