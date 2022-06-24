|
24.06.2022 07:53:30
Sanofi-GSK Reports Positive Data From COVID-19 Beta-containing Vaccine Trial
(RTTNews) - Drug majors Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK plc (GSK.L) announced Friday positive data from their vaccine trial which evaluated an adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate.
Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
The companies noted that primary vaccination with Beta-containing vaccine candidate delivered 64.7% efficacy against symptomatic infection in adults, and 75.1% efficacy in participants previously infected with COVID-19.
Earlier, Sanofi reported positive data from two trials conducted with its new next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate modeled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK's pandemic adjuvant.
The companies will submit the data supporting this next-generation booster vaccine to regulatory authorities and indicate the potential of Sanofi-GSK's next-generation Beta-based booster to be a relevant response to public health needs.
These efforts are supported by federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
In the Sanofi and GSK partnership, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder. GSK contributes with its pandemic adjuvant, both established vaccine platforms that have proven successful against influenza.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)
|41,00
|1,99%
|Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|49,40
|3,78%
|Sanofi S.A.
|100,80
|5,15%
