Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 07:53:30

Sanofi-GSK Reports Positive Data From COVID-19 Beta-containing Vaccine Trial

(RTTNews) - Drug majors Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK plc (GSK.L) announced Friday positive data from their vaccine trial which evaluated an adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate.

Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The companies noted that primary vaccination with Beta-containing vaccine candidate delivered 64.7% efficacy against symptomatic infection in adults, and 75.1% efficacy in participants previously infected with COVID-19.

Earlier, Sanofi reported positive data from two trials conducted with its new next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate modeled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK's pandemic adjuvant.

The companies will submit the data supporting this next-generation booster vaccine to regulatory authorities and indicate the potential of Sanofi-GSK's next-generation Beta-based booster to be a relevant response to public health needs.

These efforts are supported by federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

In the Sanofi and GSK partnership, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder. GSK contributes with its pandemic adjuvant, both established vaccine platforms that have proven successful against influenza.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS) 41,00 1,99% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)
Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 49,40 3,78% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 100,80 5,15% Sanofi S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten im Freitagshandel zu. Auch die US-Börsen notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen