16.09.2024 18:44:49
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - August 2024
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,537,214,304 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|August 31, 2024
|1,268,767,876
|1,413,467,842
|1,428,801,485
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen
|12.09.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.09.24
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.09.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
