|
29.01.2025 23:13:20
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - December 2024
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,526,245,442 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|December 31, 2024
|1,263,122,721
|1,413,130,110
|1,422,661,191
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen
|24.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|16.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|16.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.25
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.24
|Sanofi Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A.
|100,50
|-1,72%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel erstmals 21.600-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schließlich im Minus -- Tokio geht freundlich aus dem Handel
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. An der Wall Street ging es bergab. Die Börse in Japan zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel fester.