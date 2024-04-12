|
12.04.2024 20:05:27
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - March 2024
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,529,599,938 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|March 31, 2024
|1,264,891,324
|1,406,934,286
|1,423,600,134
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanofi stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Sanofi-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|Rechtsstreit um Zantac: Sanofi einigt sich mit Klägern - Sanofi-Aktie gewinnt (Dow Jones)
|
04.04.24
|Sanofi einigt sich in Tausenden Klagen zum Medikament Zantac (dpa-AFX)
|
02.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Sanofi von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Sanofi-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Freitagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen
|04.04.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.02.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.02.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.24
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.01.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.23
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.24
|Sanofi Halten
|DZ BANK
|01.02.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A.
|86,43
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.