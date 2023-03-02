Sanofi : Phase 3 Study Of Altuviiio In Hemophilia A Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said Thursday that the XTEND-Kids phase 3 pivotal study, which evaluated the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Altuviiio as once-weekly prophylaxis in previously treated patients less than 12 years of age with severe hemophilia A, met its primary endpoint of safety, with no FVIII inhibitors detected in 74 children, with more than 50 children experiencing at least 50 exposure days, nearly a full year of treatment.

The company noted that the completion of XTEND-Kids represents the final milestone needed for regulatory submission in the EU.

Hemophilia A is a rare, lifelong condition in which the ability of a person's blood to clot properly is impaired, leading to excessive bleeds and spontaneous bleeds into joints that can result in joint damage and chronic pain, and potentially impact quality of life.

