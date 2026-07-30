Sanofi Q2 Net Profit Plunges, Business Profit Climbs On Strong Sales; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) reported Thursday sharply lower net profit in its second quarter, while business earnings climbed from last year with strong sales growth. Further, the firm upgraded its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the pharmaceutical company now expects sales to grow approximately 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2026, with business earnings per share projected to expand slightly faster than sales.

The company previously expected sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage and business earnings per share to grow slightly faster than sales, at constant exchange rates.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi was €343 million, sharply lower than €3.939 billion last year. Basic earnings per share reached €0.29, down from €3.24 a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, net income was €377 million or €0.29 per share, compared to €1.236 billion or €1.02 per share in the prior year.

Business net income totaled €2.501 billion, a 28.9 percent increase from €1.940 billion a year ago. Business earnings pershare climbed 31.4 percent to €2.09 from €1.59 in the prior year.

Second-quarter net sales reached €11.597 billion, up 17.8 percent from €9.994 billion a year ago. The sales increase was driven by pharmaceutical launches, including contributions from recent acquisitions, and Dupixent sales, which surged 37.6 percent year-over-year.

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