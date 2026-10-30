Sanofi Q3 Net Profit, Business Profit Climb; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) reported Friday higher net profit and business net income in its third quarter, with strong sales growth. Further, the firm upgraded its fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi grew to 3.021 billion euros from last year's 2.802 billion euros. Basic earnings per share were 2.52 euros, up from 2.30 euros a year ago. The prior year's basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 2.32 euros.

In the quarter, business net income grew to 4.255 billion euros from 3.547 billion euros last year. Business earnings per share were 3.55 euros, compared to 2.91 euros a year ago.

Net sales grew to 14.444 billion euros from prior year's 12.434 billion euros. Sales growth was 14.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Pharma launches sales increased 31.4 percent, driven by ALTUVIIIO, Ayvakit, and Rezurock. Dupixent sales increased 34.8 percent to 5.7 billion euros, while vaccines sales decreased 6.6 percent, impacted by the anticipated phasing in respiratory prevention

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects Business earnings per share to grow by a mid-teens percentage and sales to grow by a low-teens percentage, both at constant exchange rates.

The pharmaceutical company previously expected now expects sales to grow approximately 10 percent at constant exchange rates, with business earnings per share projected to expand slightly faster than sales.

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