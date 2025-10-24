Sanofi Q3 Profit Edges Down, Net Sales Rise; Confirms FY25 View, Sees Profitable Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNY) reported Friday slightly lower profit in its third quarter, even as net sales were higher, benefited mainly by strong growth in Dupixent, which for the first time reached above 4 billion euros sales in a quarter.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates. Sanofi confirmed the expectation of a strong business earnings per share rebound with growth at a low double-digit percentage at CER, before share buyback.

Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Sanofi will strategically deploy capital towards growth and differentiated science with expected attractive financial returns. As we are looking forward to 2026, we are confident in our ability to pursue our current trajectory of profitable growth."

In the third quarter, the company's net income attributable to equity holders dropped to 2.80 billion euros from 2.82 billion euros last year. Basic earnings per share, however, grew to 2.30 euros from 2.25 euros a year ago on lower share count.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 2.32 euros, higher than 2.22 euros last year.

Business net income was 3.55 billion euros, an increase of 4 percent from 3.41 billion euros a year ago. Business earnings per share improved to 2.91 euros from 2.72 euros last year.

In the quarter, research and Development expenses dropped 4.9 percent and selling, general and administrative expenses grew 7.1 percent to support launches.

Net sales increased 2.3 percent to 12.43 billion euros from 12.16 billion euros last year. Net sales grew 7 percent at constant exchange rates.

Dupixent sales climbed 26.2 percent from last year to 4.2 billion euros. Meanwhile, vaccines sales decreased 7.8 percent from last year to 3.4 billion euros, from lower influenza sales.

Pharma launches increased sales by 57.1 percent, reaching 1.0 billion euros, driven by ALTUVIIIO and Ayvakit.

Sanofi added that it intends to complete its 5 billion euros share buyback program in 2025, of which 86.1 percent has been executed to date.

