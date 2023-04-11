11.04.2023 03:17:04

Sanofi Refiles Premerger Notification And Report Form On Provention Bio Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), a French pharma and healthcare firm, said that it has withdrawn and refiled its Premerger Notification and Report Form under the Hart-Scott- Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with Sanofi's pending acquisition of Provention Bio Inc.

Sanofi said it has elected to withdraw and refile its Premerger Notification and Report Form, which was initially filed on March 24, 2023, to provide the Federal Trade Commission with additional time for review. Following such refiling, the waiting period under the HSR Act will expire on April 25, 2023. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

On March 24, 2023, Sanofi commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Provention Bio for $25.00 per share.

Sanofi said Monday that it has extended the tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire on April 20, 2023, until on April 26, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer will remain unchanged during the extended period.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen

30.03.23 Sanofi Neutral UBS AG
27.03.23 Sanofi Overweight Barclays Capital
24.03.23 Sanofi Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.03.23 Sanofi Neutral UBS AG
23.03.23 Sanofi Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 50,00 0,00% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 101,44 -1,15% Sanofi S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel stärker
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen