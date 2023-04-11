|
11.04.2023 03:17:04
Sanofi Refiles Premerger Notification And Report Form On Provention Bio Acquisition
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), a French pharma and healthcare firm, said that it has withdrawn and refiled its Premerger Notification and Report Form under the Hart-Scott- Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with Sanofi's pending acquisition of Provention Bio Inc.
Sanofi said it has elected to withdraw and refile its Premerger Notification and Report Form, which was initially filed on March 24, 2023, to provide the Federal Trade Commission with additional time for review. Following such refiling, the waiting period under the HSR Act will expire on April 25, 2023. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.
On March 24, 2023, Sanofi commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Provention Bio for $25.00 per share.
Sanofi said Monday that it has extended the tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire on April 20, 2023, until on April 26, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer will remain unchanged during the extended period.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|50,00
|0,00%
|Sanofi S.A.
|101,44
|-1,15%