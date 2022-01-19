|
19.01.2022 07:34:12
Sanofi Says Second Phase 3 Dupixent Trial Confirms Improvements For Patients With Prurigo Nodularis
(RTTNews) - A second Phase 3 trial, PRIME, which evaluated Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis, a chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease, met its primary and key secondary endpoints. The trial result showed that Dupixent significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo at 24 weeks in the investigational setting, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.
Prurigo nodularis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease where an extremely itchy, symmetrically distributed rash appears most commonly on the arms, legs, the upper back and/or the abdomen. The itch associated with Prurigo nodularis is so severe that it often interferes with sleep and psychological wellbeing.
The phase 3 data confirmed results from first Phase 3 trial, with 60% of Dupixent patients meeting the primary endpoint of itch reduction compared to 18% of placebo at 24 weeks. The data will be submitted to regulatory authorities around the world starting in the first half of this year, the companies said.
Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.
Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, Japan and other countries around the world for use in specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as certain patients with asthma or chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis in different age populations.
Dupixent is also approved in one or more of these indications in more than 60 countries around the world, and more than 350,000 patients have been treated globally.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|544,10
|-0,77%
|Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|45,00
|1,35%
|Sanofi S.A.
|92,26
|0,82%
