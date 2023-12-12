Sanofi Terminates Pompe Disease Drug Agreement With Maze Therapeutics Following FTC Opposition

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said it has decided to terminate a licensing agreement with U.S. biotech Maze Therapeutics for an investigational Pompe disease treatment candidate. This decision comes in response to a challenge raised by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission regarding the agreement.

The agreement, announced on May 1, 2023, is for MZE001, a glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) inhibitor program that has completed Phase 1 and is in development for Pompe Disease, a rare, inherited and often fatal disorder that disables the heart and skeletal muscles.

Sanofi expressed its disappointment on Monday with the announcement from the Federal Trade Commission that it is seeking a preliminary injunction against a proposed licensing agreement between Sanofi and Maze Therapeutics.

Sanofi said it respectfully disagrees with the action taken by the FTC, which also results in delays for potential advancements that could positively impact the lives of patients.

The prolonged duration associated with protracted litigation has led Sanofi to the conclusion that contesting this legal action would not be in the best interests of patients. Therefore, the company will be terminating the agreement with Maze in accordance with its terms, Sanofi said.

Earlier today, the Federal Trade Commission said it is seeking to block Sanofi's proposed acquisition of an exclusive license to Maze Therapeutics Inc.'s therapy in development for treatment of Pompe disease.

The Commission issued an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court alleging the deal, valued at up to $755 million, would eliminate a nascent competitor poised to challenge Sanofi's monopoly in the Pompe disease therapy market.