Sanofi, Teva Report Positive Phase 2b Results For Duvakitug

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported on Tuesday, positive long-term extension data from the phase 2b RELIEVE UCCD study of duvakitug in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Patients who responded after 14 weeks of induction maintained durable efficacy over an additional 44 weeks of treatment.

At week 44, 58 percent and 47 percent of ulcerative colitis patients receiving 900 mg and 450 mg doses of duvakitug, respectively, achieved clinical remission.

In Crohn's disease, 55 percent and 41 percent of patients achieved endoscopic response with the 900 mg and 450 mg doses, respectively. Duvakitug was well tolerated, with safety consistent with earlier results. The therapy is currently being evaluated in ongoing phase 3 programs.

