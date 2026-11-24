(RTTNews) - With a view to strengthening its immunology and rare disease portfolio, French drug major Sanofi announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire biotechnology firm Insmed Inc. for $175 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of around $41.0 billion or €37.6 billion.

According to Sanofi, Insmed, which focuses on respiratory and rare diseases, is a transformative acquisition that will provide it with access to two first-in-disease commercialized products and pipeline assets, supporting its mid-to-long-term growth outlook.

Following the news, Insmed shares were jumping around 14 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, while Sanofi shares were trading 5.2 percent higher in pre-market, and 6 percent in Paris.

Belen Garijo, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, stated, "This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline. Insmed builds on our already successful presence in respiratory diseases through its highly differentiated portfolio, strong science and proven commercial success."

Sanofi expects the transaction to be accretive to its business earnings per share by the end of 2028. The proposed acquisition will not have any impact on Sanofi's financial guidance for 2026.

The consideration represents a premium of approximately 46 percent to Insmed's unaffected closing share price on November 18, the day prior to media reports of a possible deal.

Insmed shares on November 19 had climbed significantly following reports of Sanofi exploring a potential acquisition of the U.S. biotechnology firm.

The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by Insmed shareholders, receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Sanofi plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of debt financing and cash on hand.

Sanofi now projects the deal to improve its financial profile over the mid- and long-term and expand the company's portfolio in core focus areas.

The acquisition gives Sanofi access to Insmed's commercial products BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, as well as treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder or TPIP, a late-stage therapy being developed for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung diseases.

BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), approved for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), is the first approved treatment for the chronic lung disease and has generated more than $1 billion in revenue through September 2026, according to the companies.

ARIKAYCE is an inhaled treatment for certain patients with mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, while TPIP is currently in Phase 3 development across multiple rare respiratory indications.

Insmed reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $524.4 million from its approved treatments BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE. The company recently raised its full-year 2026 BRINSUPRI revenue outlook to $1.35 billion-$1.40 billion.

The acquisition also includes promising earlier-stage programs and research capabilities across immunology and rare diseases, reinforcing Sanofi's own innovation and immunology capabilities globally.

In the deal, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Insmed, while J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi.

In pre-market activity, Insmed shares were jumping around 14.24 percent on the Nasdaq, at $170.32, after closing Monday's regular trading 5.5 percent higher.

SNY shares were trading 5.20 percent higher at $49.20 in the pre-market after closing 0.54% higher on Monday. In Paris, the shares were at 90.35 euros, up 5.97 percent.

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