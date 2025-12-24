Sanofi Aktie
24.12.2025 07:40:14
Sanofi To Commence Cash Tender Offer To Acquire Dynavax For $15.50/share
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) has entered into an agreement to acquire Dynavax Technologies, a publicly traded vaccines company with a marketed adult hepatitis B vaccine and differentiated shingles vaccine candidate. Sanofi will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dynavax for $15.50 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion. Sanofi noted that the agreement is not expected to have any impact on Sanofi's financial guidance for 2025.
Dynavax's adult hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B is currently marketed in the US and is differentiated by its two-dose regimen over one month. The acquisition also includes Dynavax's shingles vaccine candidate, Z-1018, which is currently in phase 1/2 clinical development and additional vaccine pipeline projects.
